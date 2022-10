Over 70% of the houses purchased in Tipperary between 2010 and 2021 were bought by people from the county.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office almost quarter were from a different county while just under 4% lived outside Ireland.

Over that time period 60 people who purchased properties in Tipperary gave their address as North America while 10 provided addresses in Northern Ireland

Between 2010 and 2021 six hundred and seventy Tipperary people purchased a property in Dublin.