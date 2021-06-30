Council urging people to put vacant homes to use

The owners of potentially thousands of vacant homes in Tipperary are being encouraged to enquire about investment schemes to get them back into use.

Estimates from GeoDirectory suggest there could be as many as 2,800 vacant residential units in Tipperary.

Vacant Homes Officer with Tipperary County Council, Tony O’Neill, is seeking to work with the owners to try and bolster housing supply by encouraging use of funding such as the Repair and Lease Scheme.

He says the vacancy estimates may be broad, but thinks there’s potential for many houses to be put back into use for the people of Tipperary.

“In one town in the county the residential vacancy from the GeoDirectory is listed at 56. But when you go into it and you look on the graph I find that of those 56 fifteen of them are actually occupied at the moment. Recently occupied – but they’re occupied.”

“Another fourteen are under renovation but then you drive around another bit and you find a few more that maybe aren’t on the list.”

Any enquiries about schemes for vacant units can be made by email to [email protected]