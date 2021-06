Planning permission has been refused for a housing development in Cashel.

The proposals for 36 dwellings at Limetree Grove in the town were first lodged in mid-October last year.

These would have ranged from 2 bed to 6 bed detached houses on the site off the Dualla Road.

Further information was sought from developers David and Dermot Delaney in December which was provided towards the end of May.

The planning application has now been rejected by Tipperary County Council.