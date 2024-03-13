Council to offer ‘Ready to Build’ sites in local village

It’s hoped a new ‘first of its kind’ scheme will allow four young couples or families to build a home in a Tipperary village.

Four ‘Ready to Build’ sites in Boherlahan are being offered for sale for €25,000 each by the local authority.

They are fully serviced and the development costs are being waived as long as the buyers live in their principal private residence for the next ten years.

It’s hoped the scheme will help people struggling to find a home and promotes house building.

But Tipperary County Council’s Shane Grogan says they also want to bring more young families into small villages.