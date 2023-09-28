Call for Council to take action on West Tipp housing estate

A Tipperary Councillor says the local authority should buy 24 empty and derelict houses in a West Tipp housing estate.

The houses at Glen Court in Emly were never finished when the financial crash happened and left it a virtual ghost estate.

Mary Hanna Hourigan says if a deal can’t be done to get the houses sold to a private developer to be refurbished then it’s past time that the council stepped in.

“We seem to have hit a block somewhere on the road that nobody seems to be making any movement on this. Somebody is actually willing to come in and buy the houses but I think Mazers who are there – they’re not talking to anybody and this is what I’m calling for. I’m calling for pressure to be put on somebody who is in control here to actually hand over the houses and for us to get money from the Department. 24 empty houses out there – beautiful estate, beautiful green area, lovely part of the world to live in. I mean people would love to be living out there.”

Mary Hanna Hourigan wants to see a deal done to redevelop the houses in the Glen Court estate before the council elections next year.

She says the housing is badly needed and she’s sick of hearing about the difficulties in getting the potential homes sorted out.

“I want a decision to be made – I don’t want to be fobbed off anymore. I don’t want people to say well that’s been dealt with. I need to talk to a certain person – I’m dealing with Mazars and I’m dealing with the Department and I’m dealing with this. Everybody is dealing with somebody but nobody is bringing it to a conclusion and its years. I mean it’s going on for years. So it would be a great thing to happen and I’d love to see that before my term is over.”