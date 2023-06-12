Bourke queries use of private housing estates

Tipperary County Council does not need to know who will be living in privately developed housing estates.

This was the answer given to Cllr. Kieran Bourke who recently asked the planning department whether there was an issue with developers turning homes into social housing once built.

He was told that once the planning application meets all of the requirements as set out by their regulation then permission can be granted.

There is no legislation to say they must decide based on the end-user, therefore if an Approved Housing Body wants to use the site that is out of council control.