Average asking price for property in Tipp currently €200,000

The average asking price for a property in Tipperary is currently 200,000 euro.

Homes are in the county are being sold for just 1 point 4 per cent over their asking price.

That’s compared to 5 to 6 per cent this time last year – according to myhome.ie’s Property Price Report for Quarter 2.

The median mortgage approval rate as also gone up locally to 298,000 euro.

Joanne Geary, Managing Director of MyHome.ie told Tipp FM that this is a good time to buy and offered this overview of the county:

“For Tipp in particular property prices have risen but very marginally only by 50 euro actually, so generally what you could say in Tipperary is that the market has remained more of less the same as it was in the previous Quarter, what that looks like in terms of property prices in Tipperary the median asking price for a property in the county is 200,000 euro that looks like a price increase of 15,000 euro on this time last year.”

Regardless – This is a good time for potential home owners in Tipperary to get on the market.

It shows that there are currently 513 properties for sale in the Premier county – which Joanne says is expected given the size of Tipp.

While the figures still show a year on year increase of 15,000 euro here, she says that it is starting to slow and demand and supply are stabilizing.

Joanne had this advice for any house hunters in Tipperary:

“I think it is a good time to buy particularly from a buyers perspective there is stability there in the market, if you can get on the ladder there is more certainty there in terms of Government supports with the Help to Buy scheme and the first Home Scheme to help buyers try to get on the market, so generally what we are seeing is stability in the market when it comes to pricing, supply is coming through but is is still constricted and we are certainly seeing that demand has remained resilient.”