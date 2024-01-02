Average asking price for houses in Tipp stands at €242,000

Average asking prices for houses in Tipperary rose by well above the national average last year.

A new report from Daft.ie shows prices for the final quarter of 2023 in the Premier went up by 8.6% compared with a figure of 3.4% across the country

According to the property website the average price in Tipp was €242,000.

The latest figures from Daft.ie shows the typical asking price nationally was just over €320,000 during the last three months of 2023.

Author of the report, and economist at Trinity College Dublin, Ronan Lyons, says price rises in Dublin were below the 3.4% average.