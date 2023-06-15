Apartment block approved for North Tipp

Planning permission has been granted for an apartment development in Roscrea.

The project is on an eighteen hundred square metre site at the junction of Lourdes Road and Church Street beside the Tesco store.

Dermot and Rosemary Ryan are behind the plans for a total of 27 apartments.

The works would entail the demolition of the 100 year old Roscrea Motor Works buildings including all underground fuel tanks and forecourt fuel pumps.

Two unoccupied houses will also be demolished to make way for 18 one-bedroom, 7 two-bedroom and 2 three-bedroom apartments.