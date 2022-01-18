Over 1,200 derelict sites recorded in Tipperary

The residential vacancy rate in Tipperary last year was higher than the national average.

GeoDirectory’s Residential Buildings Report for Quarter 4 also reveals just over 1,200 address points in Tipperary which are derelict.

They found that the residential vacancy rate in Tipperary was 5.7 percent at the end of last year – higher than the national average of 4.4 percent.

Their latest survey also found that 217 new residential address points were added in the county throughout last year, with a further 315 housing units under construction here in the last quarter of the year.

CEO of GeoDirectory, Dara Keogh, says construction has rebounded strongly since full reopening last April with almost 20,000 buildings recorded as being under construction at the end of last year.

That’s the highest figure recorded since they started their reports in 2014.

The company also keeps a close eye on dereliction, with just over 22,000 such addresses found across the country – a figure which has decreased in recent years.

1,217 derelict address points were found in Tipperary alone.