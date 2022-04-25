Heritage funding approved for Tipperary

Wildlife, local economies and tourism in Tipperary are to benefit from the latest tranche of funding from the Heritage Council.

Eight projects have been allocated money in the Premier County.

The funding comes from three Heritage Council schemes which collectively help to conserve and restore built, cultural and natural heritage throughout the country.

Six Tipperary projects are to receive funding under the Community Heritage Grants.

These include Tipperary Town Revitalization which is to get nearly €16,000 for a project to explore the towns rich industrial heritage through the eyes of its young people.

€20,000 will be used by the Thomas MacDonagh Museum to complete the digitisation of 140 objects and launch a new website.

Under the Heritage Stewardship Funding Allocations for 2022 the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is to get €18,000 for a Traditional Irish Craft Skills Programme communities resident in Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council has been allocated almost €8,500 for The Walled Towns of Tipperary booklet which aims to raise awareness of the four walled towns in Tipperary that are currently members of the Irish Walled Towns Network.

Work on these projects can begin immediately – they will all be completed by the end of the year.

Community Heritage Grants

Cabragh Wetlands Trust – To improve the habitat for which the Trust is responsible by making it more suitable for ground-nesting birds, removing excessive reed growth and desilting ponds. €5,811

Thomas MacDonagh Museum – The aim is to complete the digitisation of 140 objects and launch a new website to create online exhibitions, grow our international audience and encourage research and collaboration. €20,000

Tipperary Town Revitalization – What’s the Story with the Tipperary Town Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) : What does it mean to local Young People? This project aims to promote the importance of a towns designated Architectural Conservation Area by exploring the towns rich industrial heritage through the eyes of its young people. €15,900

St Ruadhan’s COI, Lorrha – Vestry Roof Restoration 2022 The aim is to protect the fabric of the church by repairing the Vestry roof which is leaking and in poor condition. €13,800

Killaloe-Ballina Local History Society – Graveyards of Killaloe and Ballina – training, transcribing and sharing – To run a local training course teaching people to transcribe & photograph gravestones in our local graveyards and make the information accessible online free for people both at home and abroad. €2,295

Cahir Social & Historical Society Cahir Quaker Burial Ground Conservation Project 2022 Repairing wrought iron 19th century entrance gate at Quaker Burial Ground in order to maintain it for the future and improve appearance of the site as part of longer term conservation of the site. €2,300

Heritage Stewardship Funding Allocations 2022

Tipperary Museum of Hidden History – Traditional Irish Craft Skills Programme Working with Diverse Communities in Tipperary 2022 – The transfer of traditional Irish craft & built heritage skills among Irish & migrant communities resident in Tipperary. Using objects from the Museum’s collection as inspiration to create new works. €18,000

Irish Walled Towns Network Grants 2022

Tipperary County Council – The Walled Towns of Tipperary booklet – To raise awareness of the four walled towns in Tipperary that are currently members of the IWTN. €8,465