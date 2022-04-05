Visiting restrictions continue at TUH

All visiting remains suspended at Tipperary University Hospital until the 14th of April.

The hospital outbreak management team is currently monitoring the situation daily.

However, there are some exceptions; End Of Life patients, and critically ill patients, can have two nominated relatives.

One parent can visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time and the maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit arrangements are unchanged.

Visiting may be further suspending during periods of outbreak to minimise transmission of infection.