Urgent appeal for blood donations in Tipperary

Tipperary blood donors are being asked for support as a pre-amber alert is issued.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has said they now only have three days of stock, but need to maintain seven days at all times.

This alert means that hospitals have been asked to be careful and reduce their blood stock holding.

Donor Recruitment and Retention Executive with the IBTS Alex O’Connor told Tipp FM that hospitals would have to make decisions around elective surgeries if the situation worsens.

He outlined the clinics that people can attend locally this week.

“We’ve been in Tipperary for a few days recently and as usual the donors in Tipperary – both new and existing – have been absolutely super and have risen to the challenge.

“But we still have places we need to fill – today we’re in Ballykisteen Hotel outside Tipperary Town from 4.50pm to 8.10pm, we’re in Nenagh on Sunday at the Abbey Court Hotel from 11.50am to 3.10pm.

Hospitals servicing the region will have to start prioritising elective surgeries if blood supply doesn’t increase.

Alex O’Connor outlined some of the concerns should they not reach the right level of donations.

“If we issue an amber alert to the hospitals it has major implications for elective surgery because the hospitals will be very, very careful about how they use their blood supply.

“If there’s not enough of blood supply – and we’re not there yet, we’re only at the pre-amber situation – but if we move to amber that means the hospitals will have to start deciding their priorities in terms of their operations.”