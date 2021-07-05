UHL catering for 1-in-5 of patients on trolleys

60 patients are without a bed at University Hospital Limerick today.

The hospital – which caters for North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare – accounts for 20% of the total number being cared for on trolleys.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation claims 293 people who have been admitted to hospitals around the country are without a bed.

UHL is by far the most overcrowded today with 44 people being cared for in the Emergency Department and another 16 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Tipperary University Hospital has just one patient without a bed today.