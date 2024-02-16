UHL caring for 108 patients on trolleys

474 people who have been admitted to Irish hospitals are without a bed today.

Once again University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The facility which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick has 108 patients being cared for on trolleys – this is more than double the numbers at the Mater in Dublin which is the next busiest hospital at 46.

TUH in Clonmel has just two patients without a bed today while Nenagh Hospital also has two.