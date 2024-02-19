UHL accounts for 20% of patients without a bed today

One in five of the people left without a bed at hospitals across the country today are at UHL.

The hospital – which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – has 112 patients being cared for on trolleys today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The next most overcrowded is University Hospital Galway with 57.

The nursing union is reporting 558 people who have been admitted to hospital today do not have a bed.

TUH in Clonmel has 3 patients on trolleys while there are no overcrowding issues reported at Nenagh Hospital.