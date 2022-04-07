Tipp libraries join #HelloHowAreYou campaign

Libraries across Tipperary are taking part in the #HelloHowAreYou campaign today.

The campaign which started in 2015 is run by mental health Ireland and aims to tackle the lack of connection or belonging people experience by inspiring us to ask how others are feeling.

Today across the county there are stalls at various libraries including the Source Library, Thurles, and Nenagh with people on site for chat or to offer guidance.

People can get support, as well as information on the health and wellbeing services that are available in their area.

There is further information on the Tipp Library twitter and the Mental Health Ireland website and social media.