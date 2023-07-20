Stroke awareness event in Tipp Town tomorrow

The FAST 2023 campaign is running for the month of July with an event planned for Tipp tomorrow.

It aims to raise awareness of the signs of stroke and the importance of calling an ambulance as soon as possible.

F.A.S.T. stands for Face, Arms, Speech and Time.

There will be an awareness event providing literature and merchandise on the campaign from 10:30am to 12 noon tomorrow at the Tipperary Community Services Centre Restaurant on St. Michael Street in Tipperary Town.

Stroke survivor Martin Quinn will give a short talk on awareness of stroke and the FAST campaign at 11 o’clock.