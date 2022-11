The Nenagh Minor Injury Unit is closed today due to staffing issues.

The unit is experiencing a short-term lack of staff and will not accept any new patients today to protect patient safety.

Management at the UL Hospitals Group say that scheduled appointments at the unit are going ahead, but that anyone who needs treatment for a minor injury should attend Ennis minor injury unit or St. John’s in Limerick.

The facility will reopen as normal on Thursday morning from 8am.