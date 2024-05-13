Kelly: Return of key players a huge boost for Tipp

Tipp Senior Football manager Paul Kelly says he is proud of his players despite their loss to Antrim in the opening game of their Tailteann Cup campaign.

The Premier made the long trip to Belfast for the match in Corrigan Park where they went down on a scoreline of 4-12 to 2-13.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game Paul Kelly said it was a marked improvement on their League form thanks in no small way to the return of some key players.

“End to end rollercoaster on a summers day of Championship football and unfortunately came out the wrong way of this but I’m very proud of the guys.

“The effort they put in there and some of the football that we played. Great to have Steven, Conor, Sean, Mark Russell etc back and please God maybe Steven Quirke nearly back. It shows you overall what we were missing in the League – it’s a small group but it’s a good group.”

Next up for Tipp is the visit of Sligo to FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon.