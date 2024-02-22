Slight easing in trolley numbers at UHL

The number of patients left without a bed at University Hospital Limerick has fallen below 100 for the first time this week.

However today’s figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are still 93 people who have been admitted to the hospital being treated on trolleys.

This accounts for nearly 20% of the 488 people in a similar situation at hospitals across the country.

TUH in Clonmel have two patients being treated on trolleys in the Emergency Department while there are no overcrowding issues reported at Nenagh Hospital today.