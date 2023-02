University Hospital Limerick has once again topped the list when it comes to overcrowding.

There are 86 patients without a bed at the facility which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

Sligo University Hospital second most overcrowded hospital nationally has almost half that number with 45 on trolleys.

Elsewhere Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 23 without a bed while Nenagh has 7.