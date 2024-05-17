Borriskane Refugee Families Could be Forced to Move

A large group of settled refugees in North Tipperary have been asked to move out of their accomodation to make room for incoming IPA’s.

Speculation about the future of settled refugee families in Borrisokane had persisted for some weeks but it has now been confirmed that the families have been asked to vacate.

80 refugees moved in to Borrisokane back in 2019, in a process that was heralded as one of the most successful in the country.

But now those families face the prospect of being moved.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Labour TD Alan Kelly says it is hugely unfair to move these families.

“They’re totally integrated. We have a unique scenario in Borrisokane, possibly in Ireland, where people who had issues at the beginning, the issues got sorted and now the people of Borrisokane want a situation where these people who are part of the community since 2019 continue to be part of the community. They have been offered HAP but trying to find accommodation is almost impossible.”