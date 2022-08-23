Significant overcrowding at Clonmel emergency department

People are being urged to only present to the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital if absolutely necessary.

Management at the Clonmel hospital say the ED is currently experiencing overcrowding.

As a result members of the public are asked to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency. Where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service should be consulted first.

People are being advised to think about all their care and treatment options and keep the ED services for the patients who need them most.

There were 21 patients being cared for on trolleys in the Emergency Department yesterday.

However if members of the public are seriously injured or ill, the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.