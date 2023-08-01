Seven Tipperary water supplies deemed “at risk” by EPA

Almost half a million people are being served by an ‘at risk’ water supply.

That’s an increase of nearly 100 thousand people since 2021, according to the EPA’s latest report into public drinking water supplies.

Nearly 37,000 people are on at-risk supplies in Tipperary with seven supplies on the remedial action list at the end of 2022 – Borrisokane, Poulavanogue, Galtee Regional, Kilcash, Nenagh Regional, Roscrea and Templetuohy.

The EPA found the overall quality of the water network in Ireland is extremely high, with 99.7 per cent of samples compliant with bacterial and chemical limits.

But Programme Manager with the EPA, Noel Byrne says greater resilience is needed.

“What the EPA is calling for here is to see the resilience of supplies improve so that there isn’t these if you like “at risk” supplies being detected by the EPA an put on our priority list and we don’t see boil water notices having to be in force by Uisce Éireann and the HSE. So we want to see Uisce Éireann preventing actions before they escalate to a certain level that will impact on people.”