Scheduled surgeries across the UL hospital group cancelled today

UHL is the busiest it’s been all year and management are asking people on North Tipp to go to their doctor or pharmacist before thinking of the hospital.

That’s despite a new overcrowding record of 150 people without beds being set last month.

There’s been an average of 245 people going to the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick every day over the past week or so.

Management say it’s the busiest they’ve been so far this year and their asking people to go to their doctor or pharmacist before go to the A&E in Dooradoyle.

The INMO says there were 143 patients with no beds at UHL which serves north Tipperary yesterday.

But it’s not too long since they hit 150 people on trolleys on the 7th of February which was described by the INMO as “the worst day for hospital overcrowding in any Irish hospital” since they started keeping records in 2006.

Management says the hospital is already at its highest state of escalation and surge capacity has been opened

Scheduled activity across all sites has been deferred for today and will remain under review, with only urgent and time-critical patients, including cancer patients, going ahead.

But they say anyone who comes to the ED who doesn’t have a life-threatening or severe illness or injury will face a significant wait.