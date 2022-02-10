Roscrea Primary Care Centre making progress

The provision of a Primary Care Centre in Roscrea is being seen as a vote of confidence in the town.

Local Councillor Shane Lee says work is underway at the former Malthouse site which he says will be a great asset to the town.

According to the independent representative local people are delighted to see this much needed health facility become a reality.

Cllr Lee says providing an array of health services at a single location has become the preferred model across the country. He feels it makes economic sense while it is also proven to be the favoured option for patients.