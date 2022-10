Plans have been submitted for a major expansion of a North Tipperary nursing home.

Bushy Park Nursing Home in Borrisokane currently has capacity for 34 residents.

The planning application before Tipperary County Council is for a 59 bedroom extension together with extended car parking facilities.

The existing building covers 990 square metres while the proposed addition would add over 2,500 square metres.

A decision is due in early November from the local authority.