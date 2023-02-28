Nenagh Injury Unit closed to new patients today

Nenagh Injury Unit is closed to new patients today due to staffing shortages.

The UL Hospitals Group has described these as short-term staffing deficits, which mean they’ve temporarily closed the unit until 8am tomorrow.

All new patients who need treatment for minor injuries today are asked to attend Ennis or St John’s Hospitals.

However, patients scheduled for review in Nenagh today will be seen as per their appointment.

No other services at Nenagh are affected but the Group apologizes to everyone inconvenienced by this decision.

Injury units treat a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries unlikely to need admission to hospital. If you’re in any doubt, visit Injury units – HSE.ie.

Injury unit staff in Ennis and St John’s are available to take your call if you need advice today.

– Ennis Hospital Injury Unit: open 8am-8pm. Call 065-6863121

– St John’s Hospital Injury Unit: open 8am-7pm. Call 061-462303