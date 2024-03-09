Nenagh Community Care Centre to be used as step-down for UHL

The HSE is to use the new 50 bed Community Care Centre in Nenagh to alleviate the chronic bed capacity issues at UHL.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the move will be on a temporary basis and will

The Tipperary TD has been repeatedly calling for action to address the ongoing chaotic and dangerous situation at University Hospital Limerick which is having a detrimental impact on North Tipperary patients.

“As part of a management solution it is now proposed that the vacant new 50 bed community care unit at Nenagh be brought into use as early as possible to ease congestion at UHL. The new unit at Nenagh would be used on a temporary basis as a step-down, convalescent and rehab centre. A private health care provider would staff and manage the unit under the auspices of the HSE for the duration of an 18 to 24 month contract.”

However Deputy Lowry says this proposed repurposing of the new unit at Nenagh would have the unfortunate consequence of delaying the transfer of St. Conlon’s to the new purpose-built unit.