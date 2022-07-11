Morris highly critical of North Tipp TDs

A North Tipperary County Councillor has launched a stinging attack on local TDs.

Independent Seamie Morris says the recent admission by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that the reconfiguration plan for hospital emergency departments in the midwest has not worked confirms what most people knew ages ago.

The move saw University Hospital Limerick designated as the Emergency Department for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare with the hospitals in Nenagh and Ennis effectively downgraded.

Seamie Morris is asking if the Dáil representatives from the North of the County ever take responsibility for what he describes as “their duplicity while in Government”

“13 years later Stephen Donnelly has come out and said it hasn’t worked.

“Our TDs have gone to ground – I’m now calling them out because we were promised a Centre of Excellence but we never got a Centre of Excellence. Since then there’s been horrific suffering inflicted on the people of the Mid-West because the services we got were not the services we were promised.

“We’re now being told its because of a growing population so yes our local TDs that have gone to ground – I’m asking them to come out of the burrows that they’re in.”

Seamie Morris says voters in North Tipperary will remember the failure of the reconfiguration of hospital services in the Mid-West when the next General Election comes around.

“I think they will to be honest with you because they marched, they protested, they were ignored.

“It cannot be underestimated the amount of suffering and the lack of dignity for patients lying on trolleys at UHL.

“People will not forget and now that the Health Minister himself has come out and said it hasn’t worked it really rubberstamps everything that people have believed.”