The number of people left without a bed at the main hospital serving North Tipperary has exceeded 100 once again.

UHL is the most overcrowded facility in the country today – according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 106 patients being cared for on trolleys this afternoon.

This is up from 88 yesterday.

In all there are 483 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today.

The nursing union reports 9 patients without a bed at TUH in Clonmel and 1 at Nenagh hospital.