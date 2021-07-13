Major Tipperary fundraiser planned for breast cancer research

Golfers are being encouraged to play in pink at a Tipperary golf club this week to help raise funds for breast cancer research.

Dundrum House Golf Club is hosting ‘Play in Pink’ on Wednesday and Thursday, with people being encouraged to show up in their pink attire to show their support.

A coffee morning will be held on Wednesday and a barbecue on Thursday as part of the event, and all funds raised go to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute in Galway.

The Rock of Cashel will also be illuminated in pink during the fundraiser to raise awareness.

One of the lead organisers is Lady Captain, Anne Grace, who is a retired Hospice nurse in the locality.

“Breast cancer is very common, there are high numbers of people with it. But thankfully due to funding like this, there are great inroads being made with research for breast cancer.

“And it’s one of the cancers that tends to have a very positive outcome, so we’re very pleased to be supporting very important events like these.”

Anybody looking to book a tee-time for either day can contact the Golf Shop at 062 71717 or book online.