413 people are being treated on trolleys in hospital today – the highest figure since the pandemic began.

The previous peak was yesterday, when 395 patients were waiting for a bed.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is the most over-crowded hospital today, with 69 people waiting on trolleys.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, meanwhile, has five patients without a bed.