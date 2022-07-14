Lowry persuades Taoiseach to intervene in Dean Maxwell saga

The Taoiseach has agreed to discuss the future of the Dean Maxwell Home in Roscrea with interested stakeholders.

The future of the unit has been very much in doubt as the HSE is proposing to relocate long stay care to a new facility in Nenagh.

Deputy Michael Lowry called on Micheál Martin to step in in a bid to resolve the situation to the satisfaction of locals who have expressed strong opposition to such a move.

“The Taoiseach has agreed to my request to make a personal intervention to remedy the injustice.

“The Taoiseach has agreed to chair a meeting between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Older People Mary Butler, myself and representatives of the local action group.

“At that meeting the local committee will outline the footprint of an alternative viable proposal to protect and enhance services and supports for the elderly population of Roscrea.

“The Taoiseach has agreed that he will convene such a meeting in the next week to ten days.”