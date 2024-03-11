Kelly: 24 hour opening of Nenagh MAU a step in the right direction

The decision by the HSE to open the Medical Assessment Unit in Nenagh 24 hours a day has been welcomed.

However the announcement by CEO Bernard Gloster should have been made years ago according to Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly.

It’s one of a number of measures being taken to alleviate chronic overcrowding issues at University Hospital Limerick.

Deputy Kelly says while it won’t resolve all of the issues it is a step in the right direction.

“He said this will happen very shortly so I presume the recruitment process to fill the posts necessary – staffing of doctors, nurses etc – has already happened. This should have been done years ago and the fact its also going to be done in St John’s and Ennis is also welcome. It will hopefully take some of the pressure off UHL.”

The Labour TD says a number of other steps are also to be welcomed.

“The fact that he’s bringing in a GP screening service at the front door and also has reprofiled the 96 bed block (at UHL) so there will be more new beds is also welcome.

“These are all steps in the right direction. However they won’t in their totality deal with the overcrowding situation but they are initiatives that are to be welcomed, particularly the Nenagh MAU which will now be available for people 24 hours and day and for GPs to make referrals.”