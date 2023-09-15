Issues continue with a number of Tipperary water supplies

There’s no sign of a Boil Water notice affecting over 3,500 homes and businesses around Burncourt being lifted yet.

Uisce Éireann says they are still working on restoring a safe supply of drinking water for the area in South Tipperary.

It’s still not safe to drink the tap water for 3,600 households and business supplied by Burncourt Regional and Burncourt Ballylooby Public Supplies.

A boil water notice was put in place due to the deterioration of raw water quality at the water treatment plant.

The areas affected include Burncourt, Ballyporeen, Clogheen, Ballylooby, the Mitchelstown Road in Cahir, and surrounding areas as well as the Kiltankin and Clonmore South Group Water Schemes.

Uisce Éireann says they are continuing to work to try to lift the Notice

The Utility says it’s carried out extensive optimisation of the plant processes to treat the raw water quality and they are working on further design options to give greater robustness in the treatment of the fluctuations in raw water quality in the catchment.”

However for now people in the area will still have boil their water before use until further notice.

Some good news however for anyone affected by the mechanical faults at Rossidrehid Water Treatment Plant – Repair works are complete but networks need to refill and reservoir levels need to recover

People in Ardloman, Cullen, Mount Bruis, Emly, Lattin, Kilross, Ballinard and surrounding areas should have their water returning to normal after alternative supplies were put in place yesterday.