497 patients are on trolleys in Irish hospitals today.

It’s 73 fewer than this day last week, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The highest figure today is once against at University Hospital Limerick which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

There are 66 patients without a bed at the Dooradoyle hospital.

That’s followed by 40 in Cork University Hospital.

TUH in Clonmel has six patients without a bed today.