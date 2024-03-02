Increasing numbers attending Clonmel ED

The Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing increased presentations.

As a result management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

People are being reminded of the alternative treatment options available including their local GP and the Caredoc out of hours service.

The Injury Unit in Cashel is an option from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

Management and staff in Tipp UH are asking keep the ED services for patients who need them most.