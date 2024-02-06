Increased numbers presenting to Emergency Department at Clonmel Hospital

People are being asked to consider all options available before presenting to the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital.

In a statement to Tipp FM News this morning management again report an increase in numbers attending the A&E in Clonmel.

Where possible the public is asked to consult with their GP of the Caredoc out of hours service.

The Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel is also an option – it operates Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

This would keep the ED services at TUH clear for patients who need them most.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.