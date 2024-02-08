HSE urging people to consider all options in an effort to ease pressure on UHL

The HSE is apologising to patients from north Tipperary, Limerick and Clare for the long wait-times at U-H-L due to overcrowding.

The INMO says the hospital set a new record of 150 people left on trolleys with no beds yesterday.

It’s the highest number recorded since the nursing union started keeping count in 2006 and the third time in a fortnight that the record has been broken.

Regional Executive Officer for the HSE Mid-West Sandra Broderick says it’s important locals consider all available alternative options for medical care rather than turning up at the E-D.