Hospital trolley figures twice what they were 12 months ago

The INMO says that trolley figures today are double what they were for the same day last year.

General Secretary of the nurses union, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says the health service is facing into a very different January this time around.

353 patients are on trolleys today, with University Hospital Limerick again the worst affected with 45 people waiting for a bed.

There are also 14 people at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel on trolleys.

The INMO estimates that just over seven percent of nurses are currently on Covid-related leave.

The union is calling for the cancellation of non-emergency activity until at least the end of January, and air quality improvements for hospitals.