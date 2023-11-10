HIQA publishes inspection report for Tipperary centre

A HIQA inspection at a designated centre for people with special needs in Tipperary has been given a positive report.

The unannounced visit by the Health Information and Quality Authority staff to the Camphill Community in Grangemockler took place at the end of August.

The centre consists of four large separate houses and one small apartment all within short walking distance to each other. These are located in a rural setting on the site of a farm and in close proximity the village of Grangemockler.

Throughout the day long inspection, some residents were seen to be supported to go out of the centre, some on walks or drives, and others left to go shopping.

Of the sixteen residents that lived in the centre, two attended a day service and two of the residents had part-time jobs in local businesses. Two others were visiting family on the day of inspection for a short break.

During their visit the inspectors saw that the residents were in receipt of high quality and safe care which was delivered by well-informed staff.

There were some barriers identified to the implementation of this high level of care such as staffing levels, staff training and the access to positive behaviour support.