HIQA publish inspection report into South Tipp nursing home

A HIQA inspection has found a South Tipperary Nursing Home to be substantially compliant in relation to restrictive practices.

The unannounced inspection at Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home near Fethard was carried out on September 20th last.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has published its findings into Willowbrook Lodge at Mocklershill.

The facility – which is run by NSK Healthcare – had 27 residents at the time of the HIQA visit.

The inspector found residents were supported to live a good quality of life and that restrictive practices in use had been identified, risk assessed and only used to promote the wellbeing, independence and safety of individual residents.

There was a person centred culture of care in the service and the use of restrictive practices had been kept to a minimum.

The report from the health watchdog found that residents at Willowbrook Lodge received a good, safe service but their quality of life would be enhanced by improvements in the management and reduction of restrictive practices.

Overall the nursing home was found to be substantially compliant with the National Standards for Residential Care Settings for Older People in Ireland.