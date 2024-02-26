Growing anger at continued overcrowding in UHL

The ongoing overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick has been described as hazardous while the knock-on effect on Nenagh Hospital is also unacceptable.

Deputy Michael Lowry told the Dáil there’s growing anger amongst people in North Tipp at the situation.

The Thurles based Independent TD outlined to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly the situation patients and their families along with staff at UHL are having to cope with.

“I want to place on the record today that I believe Minister that the University Hospital Limerick has crossed a line – overcrowding has escalated from unsafe to hazardous. It poses a threat to patient health and safety.

“Family members are telling me that they’re tending to loved ones basic needs on corridors and in cubicles. Staff members are telling me that they cannot cope with what they consider are unending demands and stress levels. They are being tasked with the impossible.”