FSAI impose order on Tipperary food outlet

A prohibition order was served on a Tipperary business last month by the Food Safety Authority.

Following an inspection by an Environmental Health Services official The Bakehouse at 7, Main Street, Cashel was found to have produce for sale which was not at the correct temperature.

The Food Hygiene Inspection Report outlined the reasons for the order as the inadequate temperature control measures for high risk foods.

They included a cream cake, chocolate eclairs and jam doughnuts all of which contained fresh cream

The report also referred to the uncertainty of conditions under which the food was produced and stored.