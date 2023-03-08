E.coli found in produce at Tipperary restaurant

A Tipperary restaurant was one of nine shut down last month by the Food Safety Authority.

The other businesses included five in Dublin with the others in Cork, Kerry and Offaly.

Microbiological analysis of samples taken from Dooks Fine Foods at The Cross in Fethard showed unsatisfactory levels of E. coli in parsley mayonnaise, beetroot hummus, rocket pesto and chicken & chorizo bap.

A closure order was served on the restaurant on February 3rd and lifted on February 8th.

In all seven of the nine closure orders have since been lifted.