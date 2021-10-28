Continued visiting restrictions at UHL

Management at University Hospital Limerick are reminding the public that visiting restrictions remain in place at all inpatient wards.

The move was introduced earlier this month in response to a Covid-19 outbreak that’s now affecting five inpatient wards.

UL Hospitals Group says the ban on all inpatient visiting UHL remains in place as a precautionary measure.

The only exceptions to the rule include parents visiting children in hospital, and on compassionate grounds for end-of-life patients.

According to latest HSE data, there are 49 people with Covid-19 at UHL – 18 more than the next highest total at an Irish hospital.

In Clonmel, there are 11 patients with Covid-19 at Tipperary University Hospital.

According to the HSE, neither of those hospitals had an available Intensive Care or High Dependency Unit bed available as of last night.

Chief Operations Officer at UL Hospitals Group, Noreen Spillane, says the level of Covid activity at UHL is now the highest it has been since the peak of January this year.