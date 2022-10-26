Continued overcrowding at Clonmel Emergency Department

Tipperary University Hospital has reissued an appeal for people to consider all options before attending their emergency department.

The local facility is currently experiencing overcrowding leading to continued pressure on services with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.

Management are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that GPs or Caredoc should be consulted first.

However anyone seriously injured, ill or are worried for their life should still attend the ED.

The management at TUH apologises for any inconvenience caused.