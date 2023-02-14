Concerns expressed over Ballingarry GP service

Work is underway to ensure the continuation of GP services in Ballingarry after the current Doctor retires.

On the 31st of March Dr. Curtin is due to finish up in the practise which caters for people both in the locality and from bordering towns and counties.

At a recent meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, Cllr Imelda Goldsboro highlighted the need for a GP in the area as there is poor public transport, meaning a lack of access for patients to other practises.

She says she has been in consultation with the HSE who are planning for every eventuality, including the provision of a locum if they fail to recruit on time.

“I am just waiting to get commitment that that locum will be full time. I know that there is difficulty and constraints within he HSE recruiting Doctors and also locums, but it is something that I have emailed about on a weekly basis and the HSE are very co-operative with updating with regards to this.”

There is a need to be proactive to ensure that there is no stop to GP services come April.

She also said the Minister for Health is aware of the needs in Ballingarry.

“It was made public at the end of 2022 last year and it was brought to my attention so I highlighted with Minister Stephen Donnelly and… Minister Mary Butler… because in Ballingarry we are aware it is a rural area we have limited public transport and I feel it is something that we need to be proactive on rather than reactive.”